Raymond James Trims Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Target Price to $7.00

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Volta from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.94.

Get Volta alerts:

Shares of VLTA opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.61). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Volta will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Volta by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Volta by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.