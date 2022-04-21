Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

