Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $4.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.96.

Newmont stock opened at C$103.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$81.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.25 and a 1 year high of C$108.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.04.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.83%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

