Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,706,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after buying an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after buying an additional 320,016 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 232,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.35. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

