Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

AAPL stock opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average is $164.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

