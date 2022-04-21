Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.67.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,621 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter valued at $18,402,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $9,750,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $4,848,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. Roche has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.7922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

