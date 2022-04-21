Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 35.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,949,839.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 154,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

