Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27.

Get Roundhill MEME ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 39.95% of Roundhill MEME ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill MEME ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill MEME ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.