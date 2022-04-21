Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $136.48

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$136.48 and traded as high as C$139.89. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$139.01, with a volume of 2,329,554 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$139.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.48. The company has a market cap of C$196.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$832,061.39. Insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

