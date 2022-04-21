Royal Harbor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

