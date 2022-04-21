Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,278.24

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,278.24 ($16.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($17.37). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,319 ($17.16), with a volume of 361,458 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 970 ($12.62) to GBX 1,280 ($16.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,423 ($18.51) price objective on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,391 ($18.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,285.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,278.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

In other Safestore news, insider Delphine Mousseau bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.72) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($16,885.90).

Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

