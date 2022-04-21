Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Trading Up 0.4%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.08 and last traded at C$16.76. Approximately 27,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 24,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.93. The firm has a market cap of C$344.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

