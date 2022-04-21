Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SSLZY stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

