Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,468.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SBSNF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of SBSNF stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

