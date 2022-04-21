Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SRCRF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Scorpio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

