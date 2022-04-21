SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $660.00

SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 660 ($8.59) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.59). SDL plc (SDL.L) shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.59), with a volume of 1,453,530 shares.
The company has a market cap of £610.84 million and a P/E ratio of 28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 660 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.
SDL plc (SDL.L) Company Profile (LON:SDL)
