Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $6.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

NOC opened at $463.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

