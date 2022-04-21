Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Citigroup Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

C opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84. Citigroup has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

