Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.15

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.15 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 75.48 ($0.98). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 638,832 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.15. The firm has a market cap of £216.61 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

In related news, insider Derek Randall sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.88), for a total value of £88,400 ($115,014.31).

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. It manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

