Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,867.44

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,867.44 ($37.31) and traded as high as GBX 3,072 ($39.97). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 3,054 ($39.73), with a volume of 438,189 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SVT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.38) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($35.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion and a PE ratio of -106.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,944.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,867.44.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($36.47) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($64,951.12).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

