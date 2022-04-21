Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Update

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,016,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 4,863,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,005.5 days.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $1.38.
