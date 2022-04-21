Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 9.2% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $900.00 to $800.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shopify traded as low as $546.15 and last traded at $549.69. 44,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,897,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.63.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,134.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $657.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,092.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shares of Shopify are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

