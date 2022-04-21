Short Interest in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Grows By 21.9%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CohBar during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37,858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 32.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

CWBR stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $23.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.54.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

