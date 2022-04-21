Short Interest in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Expands By 23.2%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 177,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaos has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $215.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.48 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaos will post 30.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.86%.

DAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 375.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 39.8% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth $1,399,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

