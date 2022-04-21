Short Interest in D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Increases By 23.9%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SIEVF stock opened at 154.45 on Thursday. D’Ieteren Group has a twelve month low of 129.25 and a twelve month high of 170.15.

D'Ieteren Group SA, operates as an investment company worldwide. The company distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

