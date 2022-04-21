Short Interest in SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Rises By 24.5%

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SFSLF stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. SFS Group has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80.

Get SFS Group alerts:

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on SFS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.