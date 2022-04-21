Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Rises By 23.4%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trigano stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day moving average is $190.00. Trigano has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $215.50.

Trigano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

