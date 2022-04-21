Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Expands By 24.7%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS TKGBY opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.22.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Get Rating)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.