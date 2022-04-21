Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.22 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.33 ($0.25). Approximately 756,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 645,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.56 ($0.25).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

