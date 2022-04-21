Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.22 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.33 ($0.25). Approximately 756,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 645,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.56 ($0.25).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
About Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA)
Further Reading
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.