Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,601,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,314,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,202.8 days.

SEMHF stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $77.09.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

