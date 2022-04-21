Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 4,400 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gevo were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 196.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a current ratio of 10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $868.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 3.28.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

