Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of ORC opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $527.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.12%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.10%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

