Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 11,412 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,421 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 370.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 596.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 990,742 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 159.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 706,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the third quarter worth $16,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

EFC stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

