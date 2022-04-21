Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.06% of Liquidia worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidia alerts:

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.13. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,764,705 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,474,927.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.