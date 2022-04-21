Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $757.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.96 and a quick ratio of 17.96.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

