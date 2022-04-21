Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,570 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $111.17 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $117.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

