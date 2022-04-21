Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $390,000.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $180.65 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $153.08 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.15.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

