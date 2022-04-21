Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 1,637 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $168.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.77. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

