Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1,311.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.04) to GBX 147 ($1.91) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.