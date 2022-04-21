Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 193,886 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 76,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 286,089 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of WISH opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 71,066 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $140,710.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,905,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,940. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

