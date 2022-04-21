Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 595,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 319,276 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 770,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 533,597 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NRZ stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

