Sigma Planning Corp Has $119,000 Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

