Sigma Planning Corp Has $177,000 Stock Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 402,233 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 63,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 429,421 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $312.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

