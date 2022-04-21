Sigma Planning Corp Has $195,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 30.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $17.04 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

