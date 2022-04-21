Sigma Planning Corp Has $202,000 Stock Position in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Cambria Cannabis ETF worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

Shares of TOKE opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

