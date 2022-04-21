Sigma Planning Corp Invests $114,000 in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,537,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTE opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.38. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

