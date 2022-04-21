Sigma Planning Corp Invests $203,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,173,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $21,862,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $408.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.16. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.