Sigma Planning Corp Invests $50,000 in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.56. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.