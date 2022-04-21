Sigma Planning Corp Invests $80,000 in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.15% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBRX opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

