Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YOLO opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

